Home
News
Sport
What’s On
Send your story
Subscription
More
Man wanted after serious sexual assault in Ivybridge
Health
Over 16 million repeat prescriptions ordered via NHS App in a year
South Hams sail enthusiasts flock to Plymouth for SailGP
Lionesses-liveried train will pass through South Hams
HSBC Kingsbridge opening hour mystery solved
Warning of rising sea levels
Road closures: four for South Hams drivers this week
Dozens of officers dismissed from Devon and Cornwall Police in five years
Dartmouth’s seals and dolphins being abused by jet skiers
School leavers gifted books by Rotarians
Mum tackles Two Moors Way
Town Councillor further questions hospital sale transparency
Rotarians helping disabled people in developing and war-torn countries
How Citizens Advice can help people with ever increasing energy costs
Have your say about South Hams
Fair Week Running events return - The Fun the Fast and the Brutal
Football
AGM REPORT: Five new teams enter South Devon League
Landmark prizes for annual 10K race