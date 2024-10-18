The South Hams farming community as well as many members of the public will be making a beeline for AGRIFEST the biggest primestock show in the south west.
On November 6, for one day only, close to 200 animals are poised to parade through Westpoint Arena on the outskirts of Exeter, groomed to within an inch of their lives, to share in a whopping prize fund of £5,000.
Chair of Agrifest, Deborah Custance Baker is delighted to bring this ever-popular show back for 2024. “It’s a great event for farmers, offering them the opportunity to show off their finest primestock specimens, attend workshops and seminars and generally indulge in a fun, social day out in what is normally a dark and rainy November and just before the long, hard winter sets in.
There is always a fantastic buzz in this giant sized covered space, which may be familiar as the cattle barn for Devon County Show but also transforms into an event venue during the rest of the year, welcoming spectacles such as music concerts and Disney on Ice, and which will be crammed to the gills with animals and their owners prepping for the main ring, as well as 30 trade stands selling everything from tractors to T Shirts.
The annual Agrifest Sausage, Steak & Burger competition which is always a show favourite, will this year welcome a new category – ‘Ready to Eat’ covering pork pies, sausage rolls and pasties.
‘It’s going to be a real sizzler’ continues Deborah and the heat will really be on for competitors to get their entries in to ensure their samples are primed and ready for tasting by the discerning palates of culinary experts to include legendary master butcher, Steve Turton.
Agrifest is a free to come to event for literally anyone who is interested – continues Deborah.
Whether you’re a farmer, work in agriculture or just love getting up close and personal to cattle and sheep and learning more about different breeds, everyone is welcome.”
Doors open at 8am.
Further information and to enter the competitions visit www.agrifestsouthwest.co.uk