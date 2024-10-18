To mark its 20th anniversary, the festival has launched a limited-edition cookbook: The Dartmouth Food Festival Cookbook: A Celebration of Food, Friendship & Feasting, curated by Helen Lloyd and published by Kitchen Press. It features recipes from top chefs who have been part of the festival, including Matt Tebbutt, Romy Gill, and Nick Evans, as well as local food heroes. With photography by Nick Hook, the book is available for pre-order from the festival’s website, priced at £25.