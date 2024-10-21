Local resident Prudence Rogers has had cause to celebrate having been picked as the winner of a competition to name Dartmouth’s newest retirement community – putting her stamp on part of the town’s history in the process.
The winning name, which was put forward by Prudence, for the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living Plus development on Townstal Road has been revealed as Mewstone Place, paying homage to the Mewstone island off the coast of Wembury, where the River Dart meets the sea.
A haven for seals and cliff-nesting birds, the island is an important feeding site for migrant birds, offering respite after their long flights across the ocean before moving on further north.
Prudence comments: “I’m thrilled to have been picked as the winner for McCarthy Stone’s naming competition. The name is a wonderful celebration of Dartmouth’s natural beauty and maritime legacy, paying tribute to its unique connection to the river and coast.”
With planning permission approved, Dartmouth’s newest retirement community will offer a collection of low-maintenance, luxury retirement apartments, designed to support the over 70s to make the most of their retirement years. Each property will benefit from access to superb communal spaces, including a well-appointed lounge, beautiful landscape gardens, and a chef-run bistro serving freshly prepared meals daily.
Verity McKay, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “At McCarthy Stone, we believe we don’t just have a role to play in helping retirees to live happier, healthier lives, but also in supporting and positively integrating into the communities in which we build. Therefore, we’re thrilled to be honouring part of Dartmouth’s heritage through the naming of our new retirement community.”