Next year the Royal Yachting Association will be marking their 150th anniversary.
Founded in November 1875, the RYA has a rich history and have been supporting sailors along the South Hams coast from Dartmouth and Kingswear via Salcombe and Bantham to Wembury.
They will be celebrating significant milestones and boating memories throughout the year.
The RYA would like to hear from you.
Do you have a story about how the RYA has inspired your boating adventures or impacted your career on the water?
Perhaps boating has been in your family for generations; maybe you can trace it back 150 years.
From your first time on a dinghy to winning regatta races, from messing about on the Dart to voyages across Channel or even further afield.
Set up in 1875 as the Yacht Racing Association, the RYA has since become the national governing body for dinghy, motor and sail cruising, all forms of sail racing, RIBs and sports boats, windsurfing and personal watercraft and a leading representative body for inland waterways cruising.
The RYA exists to get more people into boating and water sport activities, promote safe boating practices and raise the standards of yachting and sailing in the UK through its network of more than 2,400 RYA recognised training centres in more than 58 countries, and more than 1,500 RYA affiliated clubs.
This is a chance to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the RYA while putting the South Hams sailing scene on the map.
Share your experiences at: http://rya.org/BBh650TNqiL