The Muddy Stilettos Top 300 places to live 2025 is out and two South Hams towns have made the top five in Devon.
Modbury is second and they describe it as: ‘A beautiful Georgian market town with a population of just 1700, Modbury is known for the town’s ground-breaking decision to ban plastic bags back in 2007 – no doubt spurred on by its designation as a South Hams Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Today, the close-knit community still take huge pride in the town which is very easy on eye, thanks to its slate-sided town houses, Georgian and Victorian piles.’
May means the Spring Fair when the town puts out the bunting with stalls and live music, and the summer Modbury Carnival which comprises a week of live performances, performances, a vibrant parade with costumes and vintage cars, and family-friendly activities.
The Modbury Show is 118 years old – a big tradition supported by the local stores and in which everyone gets involved, from wonky veg to art, craft and photography.
There are also walking groups, a film club, an annual wassail and a pantomime which the whole town gets behind.
Local residents also proactively collaborated with the Parish Council to create a Neighbourhood Plan which aims to safeguard the town’s character while accommodating new homes and infrastructure.
The stetson associated with the Wild West hails from a Modbury family of settlers with the same name.
Here was also the site of two battles in the English Civil War, recently covered by C4’s Time Team.
If you get your wellbeing from outdoors, here’s perfectly placed for walks on the SW coast path and Dartmoor national park, with local beaches at Bantham and Bigbury -on-Sea just five miles away.
Wonwell is a less touristy locals’ favourite, accessed down a single traffic lane, so popular for post-work swims.
Just behind in the chart at number three is Dartington and they say: ‘Dartington Hall, the medieval manor and 1,200-acre estate which sits at the heart of the village has been a go-to for progressive learning, ecology and the arts for almost a century, making here a cultural hotspot, and drawing people from across the globe.’
The community ranges from young families, to older retired couples with the Meadowbrook Dartington Recreation Association providing a super-vibrant community hub for families.
There’s also a community centre and a Village Hall which can be hired out for events and play dates. The local not-for-profit CIC, Dynamic Adventures Dartington run outdoorsy activities and the Duke of Edinburgh programme, along with community events, wild camping on Dartmoor and fun runs.
Dog-friendly riverside and Dartington Estate walks abound, there’s the outdoor pool at Meadowbrook and Dartington Trust runs inspirational workshops on everything from wine making to personal development and jewellery making.
The 1200 acre Dartington Estate, Grade 2 listed gardens with a Henry Moore sculpture and The Great Hall offers a veritable feast of culture with its rich programme of year-round events, festivals and walks.
ChoralFest in the village is led by one of the word’s leading conductors, Gavin Carr.