South Hams's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from midnight, October 21 to 11.59pm November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Lee Mill to Deep Lane used as a diversion route for National Grid closure of Plymouth Road.
• A38, from 8pm October 21 to 6am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Lower Dean to Marley Head - lane closure for safety barrier works.
• A38, from 8pm October 22 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Wrangaton to Marley Head - lane closure for safety barrier works.
• A38, from 8pm October 23 to 4am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge, lane closure for barrier works.
• A38, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Wrangaton to Ivybridge - lane closure for safety barrier works.
• A38, from 8pm October 25 to 6am November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Lower Dean lane closure for sign erection.
• A38, from 8pm October 28 to 6am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent to Marley Head carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm October 29 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm October 30 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent to Marley Head carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3372.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.