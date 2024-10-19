AS the temperature begins to drop, Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service is advising people to check their hot water bottles and follow safety guidelines before use this winter.
Hot water bottles can cause serious burns if not used safely.
They can also degrade over time.
You may have older hot water bottles at home – you can check the manufacturing date by the flower symbol found on the bottle – if so, you may wish to consider replacing them with newer ones.
The number in the middle of the flower indicates the year of manufacture.
Before use, it is important to visually check your hot water bottle for splits or cracks in the body and make sure the stopper can be screwed on tightly by hand.
Older hot water bottles may suffer damage through:
• Filling up with boiling water
• Being stored with water in it
• Coming into contact with sharp objects
• Being stored near a heat source such as a hot water heater in an airing cupboard.
Always follow the instructions when using a hot water bottle and never use freshly boiled water to fill.
It is advisable to allow boiled water to cool for a few minutes before adding, or add a mix of cold and hot water to the bottle.
Boiling water can damage the seams of hot water bottles, weakening them over time.
It’s important to only fill your hot water bottle to two thirds of the capacity, before gently squeezing out some of the air at the top so that the hot water bottle has room to expand when using. This reduces the risk of the bottle splitting when in use.
Hot water bottles should always be used with a cover and never be placed directly on the skin.
They should also never be sat on or laid on. These precautions can help to reduce the risk of burns when in use.
It is also advised not use hot water bottles in baby’s beds or cots, as doing so can cause young children to overheat.
Fakir Mohamed Osman, Head of Heart of the South West Trading Standards said: “Hot water bottles can cause serious injury if used improperly. Always read the instructions that come with the bottle and check for signs of wear and tear before use.
“If you have an older bottle or two in the house, it may be time to pick up some new ones to keep yourself and your family safer this winter. Our advice is to replace your hot water bottles two to three years after first use.”
Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member responsible for trading standards said: “Hot water bottles are often not used for much of the year and are dug out from drawers and cupboards once it’s starts getting a little colder.
“This can mean it’s easy to lose track of just how old they are and while we should all be trying to reuse as much as we can, with hot water bottles safety always comes first; they have a shelf life and the rubber will degrade over time.
“So even if you have checked it and it looks fine if you think your hot water bottle is over three years old I would encourage you replace it.”