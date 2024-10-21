Dartmouth won for the first time this season in Devon One when they overturned Plymouth side OPM 24-15 at Elburton.
It looked like another dose of gloom and doom was on the cards for the Riversiders after the Old Boys shot into a 15-0 lead in the first 20 minutes.
Dartmouth got it back to 15-7 down at half time – Sam Churchill converting a try by Brogan Taylor in the second row – and after the break it was a different game.
Dartmouth took the game by the scruff of the neck and, as OPM tired, the tries followed.
Ollie Smart crossed, so did Lewis Sharam, and Adam Sharam came off the bench as a second-row replacement to score the bonus point try.
Jack Gordon popped over the conversion after Adam Sharam went through.
Dartmouth are back at Norton Field this Saturday for an appointment with Plymouth Argaum.