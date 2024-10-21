Bigbury Golf Club’s Annual Course Improvement Fund and Devon Air Ambulance Trust (CIF and DAAT) Charity Fun Day in September was enjoyed by 103 golfers who, as well as the donations made, the raffle tickets sold by Maggs and Sam Edwards Pro Drives on the 12th Tee together all more than £2,200.
The organisers would like to say a very, very big thank you to all everyone who generously donated; this sum will be shared between the CIF and DAAT.
Special thanks must also go to all the sponsors for the raffle prizes donated and the Green-Keeping Team for presenting the golf course in great condition for this Charity day.
There were numerous prizes on the day including for the winning Men’s, Ladies and Mixed team, as well as 8 individual “hole” prizes.
Tony Bunch, Neville Thomas and David Hall, the Seniors Organising Team, are already looking forward to the 2025 Day.
The photograph with this report is Sam Edwards, the Bigbury Golf Professional. If you are thinking of taking up golf, Sam can be contacted by E:mail at [email protected] or telephoning 01548810557
The first Men’s Mid-Week Stableford in October had a whopping entry of 78 players, which meant two Divisions were needed.
The winner of Division One with an excellent score of 41 points was Tony Price (13). In second place with a good score of 39 points was Nick Carter (13), and third with just one point less was Geoff Corbett (14)
The scoring in Division Two was equally as good and winner Peter Warley (17) also recorded an excellent 41 points. In second place was Neil Parker (14) with 40 points. There were three players who all recorded 39 points and it was Terry Alderton (16) who took third place on count-back from Richard Bailey (15) and Paul Whittam (20).
Congratulations to all these winners as they will all have reduced their handicaps with these good scores.
There were six birdie twos bagged in the competition with the 17th hole generously giving up five of these. It was Tony Price making up the six with his birdie on the 15th hole, so along with winning Division 1 a good day for him.
Bigbury has been providing a challenge for golfers of all abilities since 1923.
It is a multi-award winning GolfMark accredited Top 100 course with stunning views over rock seascapes, the Avon estuary, moorlands and Burgh Island.
Today, its 18 holes total 6,011 yards (white), 5854 yards (yellow) for men, 5,518 (red) for ladies.
Par is 70 and 72 strokes respectively.
The fairways are wide and the greens fast, but club selection is complicated by sea winds and by well placed trees and bunkers.