The UK government must help finance the development battery technology to create skilled jobs in the country – including the South West – or risk losing the opportunity to boost economic growth, according to an expert from the University of Exeter.
Chris Smith, a professor of mechanical engineering, cited the case of US electric car firm Tesla, which transformed the car industry within a short space of time.
He said: “Those changes can happen across all forms of transport, and we better get ready for it, because there are opportunities for jobs in the South West and in the UK. I'd rather we did this here and got those jobs - that economic growth - and sold our technology to everyone else.”
Professor Smith made the comments at a special event held at the South Devon College Marine Academy in Kingswear last week, where experts gathered to discuss the future of electric marine vessel design.
The event, supported by Maritime UK South West and South Hams District Council (SHDC), attracted some 50 engineers and electric boat manufacturers from Devon.
Discussing how best to boost the sector’s commercial prospects, Professor Smith said the UK was behind in terms of battery manufacture, but that it was “probably ahead” in the development of electric motors, inverters and fuel cells.
However, he warned that the government would need to provide enough investment to help maintain that lead.
“A lot of that private sector investment is led by government de-risking the investment,” he said, adding that failure to do so would mean “buying from abroad”.
Experts at the event discussed the commercial and practical uses of electrifying vessels in the move to reduce carbon emissions.
They concluded that lithium-ion technology worked well for leisure boats which are under 12 metres in length but that larger vessels with heavy payloads would likely require hybrid solutions, such as hydrogen or methanol.
Dart Harbour Master Paul Britton also gave details of a successful electrification project, explaining how an obsolete, 25-year-old boat was given a new lease of life after it was renovated and refitted with an electric motor.
“It was falling apart, so we rebuilt it and turned it into an ‘electric taxi’,” he said.
Work to transform the 5.5-metre long ‘Phoebe’, which is used to ferry up to 10 people at a time, cost around £50,000, but it was worth the effort, he added.
“We can pay that back during the life span of the batteries. We’re very happy with her,” he said.
So far, the Phoebe has saved about 1,200 litres of diesel and about £900 in fuel costs, as well as 3.3 tonnes of CO2.
John Birch, lead member for economy at SHDC, said the event was evidence of the council working together with local industry to help the green economy and reach its climate-change goals.
He said: “The end result will be cleaner cleaner waters, rivers and coast. I see this as an opportunity for working with local companies, and also getting the expertise from professionals.”