Thurlestone Juniors team took on two teams from Yelverton and one from Staddon Golf Club for the yearly held Strashleigh Cup at Yelverton GC.
The course, although quite soft in places, was looking good and the greens held true.
The juniors held their own and managed quite decent scores with Finn Robson shooting a stableford score of 37 to help the team.
The team finished second , only 5 shots adrift, with Finn, Will Hoskin and George Inch all finishing within the top 8 on the day.
It’s the end of year for the ladies Devon teams now and congratulations go to the Presidents Team for qualifying for the Quarter Finals at Churston.
They had a tough draw against Okehampton who were the eventual runners up to Presidents Champions for 2024, Tiverton.
Teignmouth won both the Still Cup and Sheelah Creasy Trophy.
The Ladies Devon League Team finished runners up to Saunton in their division.
Saunton went on to become the Champions of The Devon League for 2024 beating Dainton in the final.
The club thanks Judith Lungmuss for her expert captaincy of the team over the last few years.
Judith has now decided to stand down and hand over to Sue Ansley next year.
Seniors Autumn Stableford - The Al Parker Salver and The Western Trophy, had 41 players competing for this prestigious double trophy competition, there was no doubt that it would take an excellent score to ensure victory.
With only three two's being claimed, this was surely a difficult day's golfing.
The runner's up were tightly packed on 38 points and only count back able to split them (David Hook 4th, Derek Harwood 3rd, Wilf Cunningham 2nd) but the winning score was outstanding for the day, and 40 points put some clear daylight between victorious David Doyle and the rest of the field.
On a day when all the pointers towards a great day's golf are there, sun, a mild breeze (well mild for Thurlestone) prevailing from the south west, well defined fairways and greens soft, lush and receptive from the previous day's heavy rain, many members thought the course was there for the taking.
However, despite these fantastic conditions for an October Stableford, it took a scratch round of golf to secure a superb win for one of Thurlestone's ex club champion's, David Eva.
Although it seemed to be perfect golfing weather, the course was playing longer than its usual 6175 yards (off the whites). Even the putts seemed longer.
Playing off a four handicap,
David Eva played a steady front nine but went up a gear on the back 9, playing it in three under gross.
Craig Blunt (7) carded a very impressive 39 points to secure second place from third placed Ben Matley (14) also on 39 points. There were 5 two's recorded.