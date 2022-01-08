Contact

Tel: 01548 853101

Tindle House, 101-103 Fore Street, Kingsbridge, Devon, England, TQ7 1DA

Advertising

Name

Type

Contact

Charlene Wildman

Head of Sales

Tel: 01548 853101

Email: [email protected]

Cars for sale

Private car sales

Tel: 01548 853101

Email: [email protected]

Property

Property focus

Tel: 01548 855802

Email: [email protected]

Births, Marriages, Deaths

Family announcements

Tel: 01548 853101

Email: [email protected]

Situations Vacant

Recruitment

Tel: 01548 853101

Email: [email protected]

Specialists & Classified Advertising

Call the experts

Tel: 01548 853101

Email: [email protected]

Boats for sale

Private boat sales

Tel: 01548 853101

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

Name

Position

Contact

Tom Ladds

Acting editor & Kingsbridge reporter

Tel: 01548 856353

Email: [email protected]

Richard Harding

Reporter

Tel: 01548 856353

Email: [email protected]

Sports editor

Tel: 01548 856353

Email: [email protected]

Letters to the editor

Tel: 01548 856353

Email: [email protected]

Ginny Ware

Totnes reporter

Tel: 01803 864212

Email: [email protected]

Subscriptions

Name

Contact

Print subscriptions

For payment queries contact [email protected]

For general queries contact [email protected].

Digital subscriptions

For payment queries contact [email protected]

For issues viewing your digital subscription contact [email protected] or take a look at the FAQs.