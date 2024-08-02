FOOTBALL may be returning but there is still plenty of cricket to be played up and down the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.
This weekend, there are a lot of different fixtures featuring clubs from the Mid-Devon, South Hams and Tavistock regions with very few clashes between two of our teams.
Starting in the Premier Division as always and after picking up a huge win over Exmouth last time out, Bovey Tracey 1st XI face a trip to the league-leading Sandford. Sandford are just a single point ahead of second-placed Bradninch & Kentisbeare but they lead Bovey by exactly 100 points, making this a major challenge for the strugglers.
Cornwood 1st XI meanwhile can edge closer to a podium finish when they cross paths with third-placed Exeter CC.
One of the few matches between two teams under our umbrella comes in the A Division, as Torquay & Kingskerswell host Bridestowe. Currently sitting second and third respectively, this is a monumental fixture with the victor able to continue the pursuit of the high-flyers North Devon CC.
Talking of NDCC and they play eighth-placed Tavistock 1st XI tomorrow, a team who are nervously glancing over their shoulders at the relegation zone. Local rivals Hatherleigh can do Tavi a favour as they have a visit to ninth-placed Plymouth to look forward too, whilst rock-bottom Abbotskerswell 1st will travel to Plymstock.
From one bottom side to another and 10th placed Chudleigh will face the wrath of the team recently displaced at the top of B Division, Barton. Zero wins and 121 points less than their opponents don’t bode well for the former.
Cullompton are the team to have leap-frogged Barton and their game tomorrow is one to keep an eye on, as they take on third-placed Stoke Gabriel. The gap between those two is just nine points.
Bovey 2nd XI (149pts), Ipplepen 1st XI (149pts) and Teignmouth & Shaldon 1st XI (148pts) take up sixth, seventh and eighth so there is plenty of chance for movement lower down that division too.
C West Division leaders Ivybridge 1st XI are three points ahead of second-placed Paignton and that pair will go up against South Devon CC and Ashburton 1st XI, who are eighth and fifth respectively.
At the other end, Yelverton will be hoping for an Ivybridge win as they look to climb back up the table. They will also need to win themselves to mount a charge to safety with Brixham being their destination this weekend.
Other fixtures of note in the DCL include second-placed Babbacombe 1st XI vs third-placed Ipplepen 2nd XI and Dartington & Totnes 1st vs Barton 2nd XI, both in D Division West, and also Chudleigh 2nd XI vs Kingsbridge 2nd XI in F Division West.