KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe Hockey Ladies 1st XI battled through exceptionally wet and windy conditions on Saturday, January 31, to secure a crucial 2–1 victory over Devonport Services 2s at Plymouth Marjons.
With KS sitting second in the league and their opponents close behind in third, the match was always set to be an equally balanced encounter.
Despite the weather, Kingsbridge started brightly, building sustained attacking pressure through fluid passing and sharp movement.
Strong defensive hustle from Laura, Nat, Tess and Freya created key turnovers, allowing the visitors to maintain control of possession throughout much of the first half.
Their efforts were rewarded just before half-time; a well-worked sequence of passes between Budge, Maddie, and Violet from the attacking 23m line opened up space for Julia, who struck accurately past goalkeeper to put KS 1s ahead at the break.
A positive and collaborative half-time discussion, led by Captain Hannah, set the tone for the second half. But Devonport Services responded quickly. A hit into the D found an attacker unmarked in front of goal, the ball was nudged into the bottom corner, levelling the score at 1–1.
Kingsbridge, however, maintained composure and continued to apply pressure.
They repeatedly won back possession on both the wings, through solid tackling from Darcey and JL, and building attacks with increasing intent.
With ten minutes remaining, Julia once again found space from a fantastic pass from debutante Rachael. She unleashed her classic tomahawk-style strike, beating defenders and the keeper to restore a 2–1 lead.
In the closing stages, KS’s defensive unit steered by GK Sophie, remained disciplined and resolute, shutting down late pressure to secure a vital win in the race for league standings.
KSHC would like to thank EnduranceLife for the sponsorship of their match away shirts.
