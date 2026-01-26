KINGSBRIDGE Cricket Club 1st XI finished last season in the Devon Cricket League C Division West on a low point, failing to win any of their final six games.
The campaign then ended with a washout on the final day, leaving them in sixth place in the standings.
They are now looking ahead to a new season and are also looking for new players to get involved.
Pre-season indoor training starts on Wednesday, February 11, from 8:30pm to 9:30pm at Kingsbridge Leisure Centre with all skill-levels welcome.
For more information, please call captain James Fletcher on 07710470624 or alternatively, email [email protected].
The club boasts a strong youth section which is making significant strides once again.
Several youngsters (U15s) featured for both the Kingsbridge 1st and 2nd XI sides last season - this is something they’ll be aiming to continue this season and build further. Why not get involved?
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.