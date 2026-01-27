IVYBRIDGE RFC 1st XV coach Steve Atkinson took the chance to have a good look at the second team when the Chiefs’ game at Wellington fell foul of the weather, one of many rugby games postponed.
The Vandals travelled to South Molton for a Devon One game, where they went down to a 20-7 defeat.
Ivybridge briefly led 7-3 in the first half – Angus Harris converted a Callum Law try – but by half time they were 20-7 down. And that’s how it stayed for the rest of the match.
“It was like a bog out there in the second half and I am not sure the game should have gone on to be honest,” said Atkinson.
“It was just back-and-forth drop balls the whole second half – and that showed as there were zero points scored! We wanted a game so happy to play on whatever.”
Ivybridge 1st XV are due to visit in-form Crediton (4th) this Saturday, weather permitting. The hosts are looking for an eighth straight win in South West Two.
As sixth-placed Ivybridge are one rung shy of the promotion play-offs, there is extra significance to the game.
“I’ve got a feeling it will be a deciding game for who makes the play-offs, so it will be a massive game for both sides,” said Atkinson.
“Crediton are on a really big winning streak at the moment. Hopefully we can do something about that and come away with the win.”
Elsewhere, there was further disappointment with Kingsbridge vs St. Ives being postponed and the same going for Totnes Chiefs vs Plymouth Argaum and Salcombe RFC 1st XV vs Torquay IIs.
Looking ahead now and should the weather allow it, Kingsbridge will head to Saltash and Salcombe are at Exeter Engineers on Saturday, January 31.
