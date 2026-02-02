KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe ladies first team continued their strong league form on Saturday, January 31, with a well-earned 3–1 home victory over Ocean City seconds.
Having beaten the visitors 2–0 earlier in the season, the squad were eager to build on that result, though the afternoon didn’t begin entirely to script.
Ocean City struck first, capitalising ten minutes in as Kingsbridge struggled to settle into their rhythm.
The early setback, however, sparked a more determined response. Gradually the home side tightened their structure, moved the ball with greater confidence, and began to carve out chances.
Their persistence paid off just before half-time. A well-drilled penalty corner routine unfolded perfectly, with Julia applying a composed and clinical finish to level the score going into the break.
The second half saw Kingsbridge & Salcombe take firm control. Their passing became sharper, the press more coordinated, and the attacking pressure steadily mounted.
A breakthrough came when a slick move found Sarah Budgen unmarked in the D; she met the pass first-time, guiding the ball across goal and beyond the keeper to give the hosts a deserved lead.
A third goal followed from another penalty corner, this time falling to Charley, who reacted quickest to nudge the ball over the line and extend the advantage.
Ocean City continued to battle, but Kingsbridge managed the closing stages with maturity to secure all three points.
Budge won four player of the match votes for her tireless work on the left wing, intelligent link-up play, and a standout attacking contribution made her a constant threat throughout.
But the award went to left-back Nat, whose tenacity, sharp tackling, and driving runs forward set the tone throughout. Her composure under pressure and willingness to step into attacking space made her a standout presence on the pitch.
Thank you to the Creeks End for providing the match teas.
