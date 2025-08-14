As well as Celebrating A-Level results, South Devon College has shared some case studies of students who have completed their T-Levels.
T-Levels were introduced nationally in September 2020; these two-year courses, equivalent to three A Levels, have been designed in partnership with employers and educators to ensure students gain the skills industry needs.
Blending classroom learning with hands-on experience, each T Level includes an industry placement of at least 315 hours, or around 45 days, giving students a real taste of the workplace before they finish their studies.
Now available at selected colleges, schools and training providers across England, T Levels are already opening doors to skilled employment, apprenticeships, and higher education.
South Devon College had their first T-Level Cohort in 2021.
South Devon College student Caitlin Stibbe from Torquay is celebrating today after getting a distinction in her Education and Early Years T-level.
The 18-year-old said she loved being at South Devon College because all the teachers were so supportive.
Caitlin, who wants to be a Norland nanny, is going to spend the next year working in a primary school and teaching swimming lessons.
“My plan is to be a nanny and work for families living abroad. I really enjoyed the placements on my course and working across all the year groups at different schools.”
South Devon College student Katy Timms, who has always wanted to work with children, is celebrating today after getting a pass in her Education and Childcare T-level.
The 18-year-old who has a full-time job at a private nursery in Torbay, where she did her placement, says she got lots of help and advice from her teachers.
South Devon College student Daisy Gray is going on to study at the Norland Nanny University after getting a merit in her Childcare T-level.
The 18-year-old said she wanted to do the T-level because it mixed practical and theoretical work.
“I want to become a Norland nanny and work with one family.”
