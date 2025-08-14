Students and staff at Brixham College, are celebrating after receiving their A-Level grades.
This year’s results reflect two years of commitment to their studies, with students at the College achieving excellent outcomes. Many are now preparing to head on to the university, apprenticeship or employment opportunities of their choice.
Brixham College is celebrating its best results yet, with a 7 per cent increase in students achieving top A*-A grades from 2024. The upward trend continues with a further rise in the number of students securing A*-B grades compared to last year.
Students excelled in vocational subjects, with Applied Science and Sport seeing a remarkable 26 per cent increase in A*-C grades. Academic excellence was also evident in History and Sociology, where 40 per cent of students achieved A*-A grades. Additionally, over half of the cohort achieved A*-B grades in Art, Psychology, and English Literature, reflecting the breadth of success across the curriculum.
Jason Haines, Head of Sixth Form at Brixham College, said: “We are really proud of our students, and the strong A-level results they have achieved. Their hard work and determination have really paid off, and many are moving on to exciting opportunities like university and apprenticeships.
“Being a Thinking School means we focus on helping students think critically and reflect on their learning, and we believe this has made a real difference in their success.
“Thanks to our amazing staff and supportive families for all their help and congratulations to our students on a fantastic achievement!”
While all students are to be congratulated for their efforts, several individual performances stood out, including:
- Tamzin Easton achieved an A* in Photography, an A in Mathematics and a B in Psychology and is going on to the University of Exeter to study Maths and Economics.
- Sophie-Grace Connolly achieved an A in History, an A in Sociology and a C in English Literature and is going on to the University of York to study History.
- Helen Geare achieved an A in History, an A in Sociology and a B in English Literature and is going on to the University of York to study Politics and International Relations.
- Erin Quigley achieved an A in English Literature, a B in History and an A in Sociology and is going on to university next year.
- Ella Crome achieved a B in Graphics, a B in English Literature and a B in Geography and is going on to the University of Plymouth to study Illustration.
- Rebecca Pitt achieved an A in Photography, a C in Business Studies and a B in Geography and is going on to the University of Plymouth to study Psychology.
A-level student Erin Quigley, said: “I’m really buzzing about my grades, I wasn’t expecting to do so well. AAB means I can think about university after my gap year. Thank you for all the support particularly from my parents and teachers.”
Tamzin Easton added: “Thank you – I can’t believe it! I’m going to do Economics at University of Exeter. I just want to know how my friends got on now.”
