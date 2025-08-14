South Devon College A level students are celebrating their exam results today with a 99 per cent overall pass rate.
This year sees the continuation of the College’s history of high pass rates with almost a third of students achieving an A*- B grade across the board.
The College is celebrating a 100 per cent achievement rate across a broad mix of subjects, with particularly impressive performance in maths, business, English Language and chemistry.
Students are also celebrating excellent AS Level, T level and vocational results today. AS level students are looking forward to progressing onto their second year of A Level study at South Devon College in September.
Matthew Harbour, Vice Principal and Deputy CEO, said; “We are delighted with this year’s results. All our students have worked incredibly hard to achieve their A level results with many securing places in top universities both locally and further afield.”
Mark Aldridge from Paignton is celebrating today as he achieved two A*s and two Bs in his A level subjects, law, history, maths and English literature.
The 18-year-old, who was a student ambassador at South Devon College, wants to be a barrister and is going to Exeter University to study law.
“The past two years have been a great experience. Everyone was like minded and there was a great support system,” said Mark.
“Law didn’t necessarily appeal to me before I did A levels. But everyone in my family used to always say I’d make a good lawyer, because I love a little argument. Then once I started studying law and learning about the different types of law it grew on me.
“I’m very hooked on the idea of the philosophy of law, but also human rights. I want to travel and help people in places where the law doesn’t necessarily represent the population.”
18-year-old Jack Hannaford-Hill from Torquay is also celebrating his A level results today. Jack studied business (A), geography (B), psychology (C) and extended project (A).
Despite having an offer for a place at university Jack, who is a keen photographer, has decided to stay on at South Devon College and study a Level 3 Film and Television Production Diploma.
“I think it’s just interesting to be able to tell stories through photos and videos. The course covers everything you need to work in the film industry.”
Jack, who studied his GCSEs at South Devon High School before going on to the College for his A levels says everyone at the college is friendly and supportive. His views are echoed by Shanae Goodinson from Paignton who says her time at South Devon College has been amazing with teachers going above and beyond to help her.
The 18-year-old studied A level English language (A), psychology (C), business management (A) and an extended project (B) and is off to the University of Liverpool to study a Business Management degree.
Lee Lee Burrington from Brixham is also celebrating her A level results today.The 18-year-old achieved A level art (A), English literature (C) and film studies (A) and is off to Falmouth University to study a Film and Television degree.“I moved to South Devon College to pursue film studies, and it was definitely the right choice for me. I’ve really enjoyed it, and it felt like a good transition period between regular school and university.
“The teachers are very supportive and felt more like mentors than teachers.”
University Centre South Devon, part of South Devon College, is now receiving high levels of enquiries for Degree and Foundation Degree programmes through its clearing hotline.
University Centre South Devon has a dedicated Clearing page on its website for information. The University team can be contacted via a Clearing Advice Line on 08000 21 31 81 or via email [email protected] so you can find out what’s on offer locally. Alternatively, drop in and meet with guidance and teaching staff today ( August 14) or on Thursday 21st August, between 10am and 3pm. For more information, visit southdevon.ac.uk/events
