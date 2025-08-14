Principal, Rachel Hutchinson said. “Congratulations to all our students on this truly outstanding occasion. The achievements we are celebrating today not only reflect the unwavering work ethic and dedication of our Ivybridge learners, but also marks a year in which they have surpassed even our highest expectations. This cohort has embraced every opportunity with remarkable commitment and resilience. They have not only been exceptional role models throughout their time with us, but have also created a lasting legacy for others to follow. I am immensely proud of each and every one of them. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated staff, whose tireless support and belief in our students has been instrumental, and to our parents and carers for their continued encouragement and partnership. On behalf of everyone at the College, I wish our students every success as they embark on the next exciting chapter of their journey.”