Students and staff at Plymouth High School for Girls, are celebrating after receiving their A-Level grades.
After two years of dedicated study, students are celebrating results that showcase their hard work and perseverance. Many are now preparing for university or apprenticeships, while others are set to enter the world of work or take time out for a gap-year adventure.
This year has seen exceptional levels of student outcomes, with 24 per cent of all results achieved being A grade or higher and 14per cent of our students achieved 3 A grades or higher.
Plymouth High School for Girls saw particular success in Chemistry, Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Art, German, Drama and Religious Studies where at least a third of all the grades achieved were A or higher.
While all students are to be congratulated for their efforts, several individual performances stood out, including:
- Frankie B, Lara B, Abbie S and Saoirse H who have all secured places to study at the University of Oxford or University of Cambridge.
- Holly W, one of three students to achieve at least 3 A* grades, was delighted with her results.
Collecting their A-Level results today, many students were making plans for their next steps.
Lara B said: “I’m really happy and looking forward to going to University of Oxford to read law.”
Abinayah K said: “Really glad to have got into University of Plymouth to read medicine.”
Whilst Ho Fay C said; “I can relax now and enjoy the summer, really happy with my results.”
Simon Underdown, Headteacher at Plymouth High School for Girls, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students for their excellent A-level results this year. Throughout their sixth form life, year 13 have been super role models for our younger students and supported each other every step of the way. Their dedication, kindness, leadership and resilience have truly shone through. We wish our leavers the very best of luck in whatever they choose to do next and hope that what they have learnt in school will serve them well for many years to come.
“I want to thank our outstanding staff for their commitment and our families for their continued support. Congratulations to all our students on their fantastic achievement. We look forward to seeing all that they will go on to accomplish.”
Alan Jenkins, Assistant Headteacher and Head of sixth form, said: “We are so proud of the great results that our students have achieved alongside developing into superb young adults ready to embark on their best post 18 next steps. The Sixth Form team will truly miss their presence in and around our school and we wish them all the very best.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.