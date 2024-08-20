Kingsbridge Show is hosting an afternoon of Shanty Crews at its popular music marquee on September 7th. To honour 200 years of the RNLI, a special programme has been put together featuring performances by three South Devon crews.
First, to warm our dancing feet, we can enjoy a dance display from ‘Fiona’s Fancy Feet’ with extracts from their ‘Around the World’ show. Then, at 2 pm, ‘Wrecked Again Shanty Crew’ from Cockwood will perform. This group of friends, who formed in 2021, wanted to combine singing with having fun. They regularly perform at pubs, festivals, and sea-themed events.
At 3 pm, ‘Bigbury Shanty Chorus’ will take the stage. Expect a big sound experience from this large group, known for their traditional, heavily choral style of shanty singing, hailing from all around Bigbury Bay.
Finally, at 4 pm, ‘Mizzen Link’ will perform. Comprising five members of the well-loved, now-disbanded ‘Old Gaffers’, this new shanty crew decided it wasn’t time to pipe down just yet. They will regale us with their many years of experience singing shanties, both old and new.
The RNLI will also speak a little about their truly inspiring service —something so vital to us here in South Devon. To book tickets for the show, visit: https://kingsbridgeshow.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets.