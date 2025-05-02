The counting has started for the South Hams division of the County Council elections.

Here are all the candidates hoping to win seats today:

Bickleigh and Wembury

  • Tony Carson – The Conservative Party Candidate – Bickleigh and Wembury
  • Peter Gold – Reform UK – Bickleigh and Wembury
  • Laurel Lawford – Liberal Democrats – Bickleigh and Wembury
  • Denis Parsons – Labour Party – Bickleigh and Wembury

Dartmouth and Marldon

  • Colin Chapman – Labour Party – Dartmouth and Marldon
  • Lucinda Ellicott – Reform UK – Dartmouth and Marldon
  • Jack Edward Neil Garner – Green Party – Dartmouth and Marldon
  • Jonathan Denis Hawkins – The Conservative Party Candidate – Dartmouth and Marldon
  • Simon John Rake – Liberal Democrats – Dartmouth and Marldon

Ivybridge

  • Victor James Abbott – Liberal Democrats – Ivybridge
  • Lance Peter Austen – The Conservative Party Candidate – Ivybridge
  • Susan Louise Clarke – Labour Party – Ivybridge
  • Andy Dennett – Reform UK – Ivybridge
  • Andrew Robert Pratt – Green Party – Ivybridge
  • Tony Rea – Independent Trade Union and Socialist Candidate – Ivybridge
  • Alan Charles Spencer – Independent – Ivybridge

Kingsbridge

  • Julian Brazil – Liberal Democrats – Kingsbridge
  • Goncalo de Sousa – Reform UK – Kingsbridge
  • Wayne William Grills – Labour Party – Kingsbridge
  • Helena Penfold – The Conservative Party Candidate – Kingsbridge
  • Anna Presswell – Green Party – Kingsbridge

Salcombe

  • Miriam Clare Boyles – Green Party – Salcombe
  • Samantha Dennis – The Conservative Party Candidate – Salcombe
  • Amanda Jayne Ford – Labour and Co-operative Party – Salcombe
  • Paul Leighton – Reform UK – Salcombe
  • Louise Wainwright – Liberal Democrats – Salcombe

South Brent and Yealmpton

  • Jen Burdett – Reform UK – South Brent and Yealmpton
  • Richard Hosking – The Conservative Party Candidate – South Brent and Yealmpton
  • Jack Stevens – Labour Party – South Brent and Yealmpton
  • Dan Thomas – Liberal Democrats – South Brent and Yealmpton
  • Becky Warnes – Green Party – South Brent and Yealmpton

Totnes and Dartington

  • Ainsley John Charlton – Reform UK – Totnes and Dartington
  • Becca Collings – Heritage Party – Totnes and Dartington
  • Rick Gaehl – Labour and Co-operative Party – Totnes and Dartington
  • Jacqi Hodgson – Green Party – Totnes and Dartington
  • Lance Kennedy – Liberal Democrats – Totnes and Dartington
  • Richard O’Connell – The Conservative Party Candidate – Totnes and Dartington