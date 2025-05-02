The counting has started for the South Hams division of the County Council elections.
Here are all the candidates hoping to win seats today:
Bickleigh and Wembury
- Tony Carson – The Conservative Party Candidate – Bickleigh and Wembury
- Peter Gold – Reform UK – Bickleigh and Wembury
- Laurel Lawford – Liberal Democrats – Bickleigh and Wembury
- Denis Parsons – Labour Party – Bickleigh and Wembury
Dartmouth and Marldon
- Colin Chapman – Labour Party – Dartmouth and Marldon
- Lucinda Ellicott – Reform UK – Dartmouth and Marldon
- Jack Edward Neil Garner – Green Party – Dartmouth and Marldon
- Jonathan Denis Hawkins – The Conservative Party Candidate – Dartmouth and Marldon
- Simon John Rake – Liberal Democrats – Dartmouth and Marldon
Ivybridge
- Victor James Abbott – Liberal Democrats – Ivybridge
- Lance Peter Austen – The Conservative Party Candidate – Ivybridge
- Susan Louise Clarke – Labour Party – Ivybridge
- Andy Dennett – Reform UK – Ivybridge
- Andrew Robert Pratt – Green Party – Ivybridge
- Tony Rea – Independent Trade Union and Socialist Candidate – Ivybridge
- Alan Charles Spencer – Independent – Ivybridge
Kingsbridge
- Julian Brazil – Liberal Democrats – Kingsbridge
- Goncalo de Sousa – Reform UK – Kingsbridge
- Wayne William Grills – Labour Party – Kingsbridge
- Helena Penfold – The Conservative Party Candidate – Kingsbridge
- Anna Presswell – Green Party – Kingsbridge
Salcombe
- Miriam Clare Boyles – Green Party – Salcombe
- Samantha Dennis – The Conservative Party Candidate – Salcombe
- Amanda Jayne Ford – Labour and Co-operative Party – Salcombe
- Paul Leighton – Reform UK – Salcombe
- Louise Wainwright – Liberal Democrats – Salcombe
South Brent and Yealmpton
- Jen Burdett – Reform UK – South Brent and Yealmpton
- Richard Hosking – The Conservative Party Candidate – South Brent and Yealmpton
- Jack Stevens – Labour Party – South Brent and Yealmpton
- Dan Thomas – Liberal Democrats – South Brent and Yealmpton
- Becky Warnes – Green Party – South Brent and Yealmpton
Totnes and Dartington
- Ainsley John Charlton – Reform UK – Totnes and Dartington
- Becca Collings – Heritage Party – Totnes and Dartington
- Rick Gaehl – Labour and Co-operative Party – Totnes and Dartington
- Jacqi Hodgson – Green Party – Totnes and Dartington
- Lance Kennedy – Liberal Democrats – Totnes and Dartington
- Richard O’Connell – The Conservative Party Candidate – Totnes and Dartington