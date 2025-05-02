South Hams District Council is speaking to 16–24-year-olds in Salcombe and Kingsbridge about what they want for their towns and what the local area needs to help it thrive and flourish.
Earlier this year, over 500 residents and businesses had their say on what the next chapter should be for Salcombe and the surrounding areas. The public consultation highlighted the desire for a town square and market in Salcombe, better parking options and a cleaner town.
The Council is now also working with sixth form students from Kingsbridge Community College to ensure that the younger community can share their views and influence important decisions. The students, supported by school staff, have formed their own steering group, created a young persons’ survey, and launched a marketing campaign to encourage fellow students to take part.
The survey will ask young people in Salcombe and Kingsbridge how they feel about their towns, how they spend their time, career aspirations and the opportunities they have locally. Results from both surveys will be used to help the Council develop a Community Economic Plan for Salcombe and for Kingsbridge. Young people can have their say at www.youngsalcombeandkingsbridge.commonplace.is until 2 June.
Cllr John Birch, Executive Member for Economic Development, Commercial Strategy and Governance, said: “It is so important that we connect with our younger community to make sure that their local town develops in a way that meets everyone’s needs.
“We would like to thank our young steering group at Kingsbridge Community College, and in particular teacher Alice Taylor, for their hard work supporting this important project.
“If you are aged between 16-24 and live or study in Salcombe or Kingsbridge, make sure to have your say on what you want for your town.”