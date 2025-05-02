New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Age Concern Luncheon Kingsbridge at Quay House, Ilbert Road, Kingsbridge; rated on April 29
• Rated 5: Castle Barton at Compton, Marldon; rated on April 15
• Rated 5: Anchorstone Cafe at Anchor Stone Cafe, Manor Street, Dittisham; rated on April 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Queens Arms at Slapton; rated on April 24
• Rated 4: Waterman's Arms at The Watermans Arms, Ashprington; rated on April 10