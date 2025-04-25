Several amateur riders and handlers from Devon travelled to Hartpury University near Gloucester on Saturday, April 13, for the SEIB Search for a Star showing qualifiers. Two riders qualified for the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in Birmingham this October, while two handlers secured places at the Your Horse Live Search for a Star championship in November.
In the Show Hunter class, pure-bred Irish Draught mare Silver Lily of Mourne, owned and ridden by Sophie Williams from Okehampton, earned her HOYS ticket.
Sophie said: "I've owned Lily since she was a foal and we've done everything together. She's seven now and we mainly compete in showing and go hunting on Exmoor. Lily is one of four Irish Draught full siblings we have. I mainly show the younger ones in-hand.
“This is the first time we've done Search for a Star. We mainly do local and county shows, though we qualified for the London Horse Show last year and took seventh place.”
Also qualifying for HOYS was Chantel Searle from South Molton in the Riding Horse Hack class. Chantel rode Shovern Nutella, owned by Michaela Searle.
Michaela said: "We bought Nutella as a two-year-old from his breeder, Jill Webb in Crediton, as a project. Chantel showed him in-hand as a three-year-old, winning at Devon County and taking Reserve Supreme Cuddy In-Hand at the show.
“He's also had success in ridden classes – qualifying for the amateurs at Royal International and placing ninth in Riding Horses at London last year."
In the Rare, Traditional and Native Breeds In-Hand class, the top spot went to three-year-old Cleveland Bay Bahain Terminator, owned and handled by Emily Fisher from Exeter. Their win means qualification for the Your Horse Live championship in November at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire.
Emily said: "I bought Arnie from a photo when he was nine months old. I love Cleveland Bays – they’re versatile and if they trust you, they'll give you everything.
"I do a lot to promote the breed and saw this new class, so thought why not? He soaked up the atmosphere today. We’ll break him in next year – they take time to mature. Cleveland Bays are on the Rare Breeds Critical list, so supporting breeders is vital to keep the breed alive."
In the Mountain and Moorland In-Hand class, Ivybridge resident Alexandra Whitell triumphed with her Fell pony, Kalmara Felicity.
Alexandra said: "I had no expectations today but I'm delighted! I bought Felicity a year ago as a companion – I’d never had a Mountain and Moorland pony before.
“We went to a few shows last year and came third at Devon County, second at Royal Cornwall and first at the Kingsbridge Show. She’s ridden at home and ideally we’ll show her under saddle one day. Felicity loves going to the beach!".
SEIB Search for a Star organiser Nicolina MacKenzie said: "What a start to the season. There was such a positive atmosphere at Hartpury and the standard of horses and ponies was fabulous to see."
Search for a Star first took place in 1996 and has since provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders to compete at HOYS.