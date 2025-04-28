Bob Brocklehurst is finding form at the right time as we head into the season; when he totalled up his front nine to find himself one over gross and with 21 points, he must have felt his game was back. But alas, golf is cruel, and the back nine wasn't quite as strong, which sadly places Bob in 5th place and just outside of the prizes. Still, it was a tidy round of golf and some green shoots for the season.