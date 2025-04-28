John and Frankie Burn, back in their Yawl for the first time this year, along with John and Annie McLaren in an RS400, spotted the front three motionless off Mill Bay beach and noticed the faintest of breezes trickling down the Town shore as the wind swung round to a more southerly direction. At the ferry landing, they made their way across the estuary to join Andrew and Izzy Wood in Y126, who were already making their way up the Town shore, albeit a little further back.