Papa John’s Shield
ROSELAND 14 SALCOMBE 25
HAVING had a bye in the first round of the Papa John’s Shield, Salcombe RFC made the long journey to Roseland deep down towards the Lizard peninsular.
Early nervousness was justified when, after 10 minutes, against the run of play, Roseland scored a good try wide out, in part due to an absence of tackling by Salcombe. Their excellent kicker then put over a good conversion and gave the Crabs a warning not to concede penalties in a kickable position.
Salcombe quickly replied with a beautiful try of their own. Kieron Clarke set off from 30 metres out and as he was pulled down almost the line, flipped a superb offload to Toby Woods. Lee Clarke converted and then that duo combined again for a second try, Clarke converting again for a 14-7 lead.
Heading into the second half and the Crabs had the advantage of the slight slope and more or less, from the kick-off, Salcombe were awarded a penalty which Lee Clarke converted to make it 17-7.
Play then became much more even with Salcombe having to put in some heroic defending on their own line against the heavyweight home side runners but it was Roseland who crossed next.
Salcombe weren’t done either though, adding eight more points as Roseland visibly tired. Olie Masters with an unconverted try and then another successful penalty from Clarke.
Although the game was a bit more nip and tuck than Salcombe might have liked, for a small club to travel 100 miles or so and win away is no small achievement.
Shoutouts go to Tom Woods for his meticulous organisation and the sponsors too.
Congratulations to the boys for the victory and their reward now is a home fixture, with North Tawton coming to town on Saturday, May 3.