The fleet progressed down the beaches and at Mill Bay, with the new southerly breeze tantalisingly visible on the water, Dobson was able to sail his own course and extend his lead, with Fells also getting enough clear air to get around Biddle Head unchallenged. But by the time the following bunch of six boats had arrived, and with a stationary Yowl on the outside, there was little choice but to thread the needle between the rocks inside to the sound of crunching gelcoat.