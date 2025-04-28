MEANWHILE, 12 Salcombe Yacht Club solo sailors turned out for the second race of the dailing club series, writes David Greening.
They got underway against a backdrop of a forecast for light wind that would see an East North Easterly light breeze at the start, clocking through to Southerly as the race progressed. In addition, there was a building spring flood tide to contend with.
Race Officer Paul Rayson, wisely kept the fleet in the main harbour, and optimistically set a course of Crossways Blackstone three times.
With the tide under the start, holding the fleet back was to prove challenging and an individual recall flag was flown, Simon Ballantine and Malcolm Mackley headed back, but the other proponent Tim Fells sailed on.
Simon Dobson and Fells made the most of the first beat rounding Crossways ahead of the main fleet, but on the run, upon reaching the tidal gate that is the Portlemouth ferry landing, the fleet closed up, though Dobson managed to hold on to enough of a gap to keep clear.
The fleet progressed down the beaches and at Mill Bay, with the new southerly breeze tantalisingly visible on the water, Dobson was able to sail his own course and extend his lead, with Fells also getting enough clear air to get around Biddle Head unchallenged. But by the time the following bunch of six boats had arrived, and with a stationary Yowl on the outside, there was little choice but to thread the needle between the rocks inside to the sound of crunching gelcoat.
Simon Yates is never happier than sailing with centreboard and rudder up, and finding the best route moved him up to third with David Greening making the Blackstone mark in fourth.
By this time, the shortened course signal could be heard and those who made the mark were pushed along with the tide to the finish, with Dobson securing first place, Fells crossing the line second, but OCS, and Yates third, but moving up to second.
Special mention should be made for Malcolm Mackley, the only helmsman to consider running down the Salcombe side, for a moment this move had us worried, since the leading Yawl that went that way prospered, but by the time Malcolm got to Woodcot the wind had shut down.