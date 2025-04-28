STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police rounded out a rollercoaster ride of a season with an emphatic victory in the Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League.
They have had streaks of defeats before then winning game after game so it really has been a unique campaign at Broadley Lane.
Honiton Town were the visitors on the final day of the season and Stoke truly put them to the sword, coming out on top by five goals to nil.
It wasn’t a day for sharing the goals around either with Ben Aldous scoring all five, making it a day to remember for both him and the club.
This win sees Stoke swat away the advances of Okehampton Argyle in the final league standings, finishing sixth on 47 points, ahead of seventh-placed Argyle with a far superior goal difference.
Sidmouth Town were the team to beat and they go up as champions to the Jewson Western League, whilst Axminster Town brought up the rear and are relegated to the Devon Football League as a result.
Other news out of the club, as announced on their social media on April 28, is the departure of a key figure.
Their Twitter post wrote: “First team Assistant Coach, Luke Joiner, has informed us of his intention to step away from the club following the conclusion of the playing season.
“Luke’s association with the club has spanned many years, and he has played a crucial role in transitioning both the first team from the DFL into the SWPL and also in taking on the running of our successful U18’s side between 2021 and 2024.
“We wish Luke all the very best on and off the football field.”
Manager Sam Biscoe, in response, commented: “Thanks Luke for your support and help over the last 4 years, All the best mate.”