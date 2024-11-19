THURLESTONE Golf Club juniors held their presentation evening on Saturday, November 16, with 21 trophies given out for the competitions of 2024.
Steve White, the club’s professional, led the proceedings alongside club captain Jim Stewart.
Steve set up the Juniors Academy at Thurlestone a number of years ago and it has developed each year, with over 30 children attending every week now. This year alone, 12 juniors have been picked to play in the Devon County teams.
In 2024, the Thurlestone Juniors team impressed in the Tamar Cup knockout, the Devon County Basil Steer knockout, the West Devon League and the Strashleigh Cup.
The junior's Gross Championship Cup was won by William Hoskin with a gross 73 and the Handicap Cup, by Oliver Chester, with nett 67. George Inch gave a speech welcoming William as the new juniors’ captain for 2025.
Oliver took home the most trophies and his handicap has reduced by 10.1 points along the way. He won the Jades Components Cup, the President’s Cup for most-improved junior, at the Nett Cup at the Junior Championships.
Martha Massingham won the Junior Girls Cup for most improved girl and cut her handicap from 27 to 22. She also won the Stableford Winners’ Cup. Meanwhile, her sister Nancy won the Eric Wilson Cup for most improved player and reduced her handicap by 7.4 points.
James Knight, alongside Steve, leads the Access golf programme and Layla Harris & Ted Clayson won the Tabiner Cup & Buckland Tout Saints Trophy respectively, for their hard work and progress.
Well done and congratulations to all of the juniors.