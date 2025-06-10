ON Monday, June 2, the Bigbury GC seniors celebrated a resounding victory at their Host Day of the 2025 South Devon Seniors’ League (SDSL) season.
Against Pool B rivals – Staddon Heights, Churston, Teignmouth and Dainton Park – the Bigbury team showcased skill and teamwork to secure the top spot.
The top five pairs’ scores from each club were tallied with Bigbury’s seniors posting an impressive total of 217 Stableford points to claim first place. Second place was taken by Churston with 205 points and they claim eight points as a result.
Staddon Heights took six (201pts), Teignmouth four (199pts) and Dainton Park two (193pts).
This was the second host day and thanks to their win from round one, Staddon are leading the way with 16 points.
Bigbury are second with 14, Teignmouth third with 12, Churston fourth with 10 and Dainton bring up the rear on eight, but it remains tight up and down the table.
Top scorers of the thirty teams were Crispin Manners and Stuart Newberry from Bigbury amassing an impressive 46 points, Bigbury club chairman Steve Ryder and Nick Hanbury taking second place with 44 points.
Next up, Bigbury and co will head to Churston on June 19, hoping for a repeat. Bigbury Seniors are also up against Churston on Thursday 13 in the Emerton Court second round, after beating nearby rivals Thurlestone in the first of the knockout rounds. The Emerton Court series is considered the most prestigious trophy for senior golfers in Devon with 23 clubs entered this year.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.