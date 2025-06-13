DART Gig Club has stormed the podium in two recent local regattas. The first in Weymouth, on May 31, was a mixed crew format, involving 85 boats from as far away as Italy and the Netherlands, truly an international “Battle of the Sexes.”
Over the course of three races, under electric blue skies and on millpond calm sea conditions, The Maroon Machine demonstrated admirable inter-boat gender harmony by destroying all competition in the Super Vets category. The Elixir of Youth flowed strongly within them, condemning local crews from Salcombe and Brixham to defeat.
Borrowed gigs were the order of the day but the Darts were undeterred by the Super Heavy antique “Sir Tristan” offered to them in the opening round. Though ballasted with over 70kg of surplus paint they blasted through the heat navigating an intricate tactical course, helmed with spot-on precision by the inimitable Nadine.
Scores of younger crews were brushed aside to secure overall third place in this crucial opening engagement.
The pressure grew for the second race but the “Magnificent Six” did not crack. Allotted the Gig “Dagger” for this contest they enjoyed the change from the leaden “Sir Tristan” to retain third place but crucially gained enough points at this stage to be crowned SV champions.
Onto the third encounter of the day and this proved to be a victory lap in which the artful Nadine, dodging around a crashed melee of rowing boats, brought the “Destroyers” a fantastic 19th position in all categories.
Dorset proved a happy hunting ground for the club as a week later many of this crew were thirty miles east from Weymouth in a rain-sodden Swanage for the Super Vets championship. This time though, monkishly single sex in an all-male boat, their own “Lightning.”
As before, teams travelled from far and wide to compete over the lumpy 2100-metre kite-shaped course. In the first heat, Dart were drawn, amongst six others, against deadly rivals Falmouth aboard their beautiful varnished gig “Arwenack.”
The “Black Falcons” had been beaten by Dart at the Scillies so they were determined to avenge this and make their very long drive to the venue worthwhile.
After a nerve-jangling, protracted start sequence, the Maroons drew away slightly from these ardent inflamed competitors on the 1100m monster opening leg.
However, there was a deep well of experience and determination within the Falmouth crew, though beaten to the first mark they harried “Lightning” all the way to the finish, executing well-drilled turns. It was all ultimately to no avail though as Dart too drew on their strengths to win by a second.
In the final “The Maroon Machine” met “The Immovable Object” in the shape of a full-strength Caradon “A” crew.
In full puissant form, this red-bladed elite outfit pulled away from the fleet in the first twenty strokes for a decisive lead. It was left to Dart to battle Caradon’s “B” crew and those Falmouth men again. Excellently coxed by guest steersman Michael after a torrid twelve minutes they breasted the line second.
All in all, it was a magnificent fortnight for Dart Gig Club with everyone having a great time in action.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.