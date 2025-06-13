WET weather wreaked havoc on the Devon Cricket League last weekend and the forecast is suggesting a repeat may well be on the cards tomorrow.
If the rain does hold out though and the cricket action goes ahead, there is plenty of intrigue up and down the county.
In the Premier Division, Cornwood CC welcome Sandford to Oak Park as the South Hams side looks to work their way up the standings.
They may be three places ahead of their next opponents but a mere eight points separate the duo, owing to the narrow nature of the early proceedings this season. Cornwood have won one game more than Sandford with more batting points propping up the latter.
Tavistock boast a strong advantage at the A Division summit and are yet to be beaten this campaign. Fourth-placed Thorverton will look to change that when they head to The Ring this weekend.
Second-placed Hatherleigh visit ninth-placed Bridestowe meanwhile plus third-placed Bovey Tracey are away at tenth-placed Barton with this pair likely to pounce on a Tavistock slip-up if it were to happen.
In the B Division, Plymstock were able to extend their lead as they were a part of the only game to take place last weekend. They will look to continue their unbeaten start whilst for their opponents Abbotskerswell, an upturn in form is needed, having lost four games already.
Also occupying the lower reaches of the table are Ipplepen who take on fourth-placed Clyst St. George, Bovey Tracey 2nd XI in action elsewhere against rock-bottom Bideford and Ivybridge and Stoke Gabriel are on their travels.
There is a South Hams derby and two Mid-Devon clashes in the C Division West which should make for a weekend of much entertainment, assuming the weather plays ball. The sextet in question happen to be the top six ranked teams at that level as well, adding extra fuel to the fire.
Leaders Ashburton are the only side yet to be beaten in the division and they host fourth-placed Teignmouth & Shaldon. Kingsbridge and Ipplepen 2nd XI have both won two and lost three to date and respectively, they will clash with Cornwood 2nd XI and South Devon, a pair on four wins and one defeat each.
Other fixtures of note in the Devon Cricket League this weekend include Hatherleigh 2nd XI (1st) vs Babbacombe (10th) in D Division West, Cornwood 3rd XI (4th) vs Tavistock 2nd XI (3rd) in E Division West and Stoke Gabriel 2nd XI (1st) vs Chudleigh 2nd XI (2nd).
