THURLESTONE Golf Club ladies played their 36-hole championship on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 with several trophies on the line, reports Liz Line.
Sarah Loader scored an impressive gross 94 & 82 for a 176 total, winning the Oswald Cup as a result. She was joined on the podium by Maggie Best (97+87=184) and Tricia Swindell (101+87=188).
Sally Cahill meanwhile won the Ford Salver, with the lowest Nett score of 137, whilst Sue Curry won the Bronze Trophy with a 198 gross, for the Division Two leader.
A great day was had by all and a big thank you to goes to ladies’ captain Fiona Turner and her committee for all of their hard work.
120 competitors then braved the weather on Saturday in Steve White’s annual Pros Day Tournament. The fun 4-person Vegas Scramble format, where players have to roll a dice to decide which player’s tee shot they have to choose. Despite the weather in the afternoon, everyone enjoyed themselves with some excellent golf played.
Amongst the prizes were a TaylorMade Pro Cart Bag, ECCO Shoes and Galvin Green tops.
Marc Mulligan, Trevor Greenwood, Dan Cunningham and Ashley Crow came out on top with a Nett 53, closely followed by Rob Hyde, James Douglas, Ron Plumridge and Duncan Miller & Ed Johnston, Phil Martin, Chris Widger and Shaun Putt, both teams scoring a Nett 54.
Hamish Maclachlan, Jacob Brooker, Bruce Brooker and Will Hoskin (56) came next, one shot ahead of Andy Perks, Peter Hartley, Martin Phillips and James Tregelles & Sean Massingham, Suzanne Massingham, Martha Massingham and Aiden Mulligan.
£130 was raised for captain’s charity Kingsbridge Age UK, based at the Kingsbridge Care Hub, from this professional day competition.
Further good news from ladies’ captain Fiona, she now has a VC. Heather Spencer has stepped up to take on the role and will be next year’s captain with Sue Esplin as her VC.
Pictured are the ladies’ championship winners, from left to right, Sue Curry, Sally Cahill, lady captain Fiona Turner and ladies champion Sarah Loader.
