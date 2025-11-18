DARTMOUTH
ONCE again, the weather has been bossing what happens on the golf course.
Dartmouth’s greenkeepers are keeping the course in excellent condition but can do nothing with the weather.
For the ladies, it resulted in a mixed bag of play, with only Jodie Kenyon and Chris Mayer completing the full 18 holes. By Wednesday, the weather had deteriorated even further and the men’s competition was cancelled.
The weekend competition was a mixed nine-hole Stableford ahead of the Awards’ Day lunch and trophy presentation. Spiteful heavy showers peppered play and there were ominous signs of the impending drop in temperature.
Matt Young, one of the first back in the clubhouse, posted a score of 19 points which was eventually matched by second-placed Keith Sexton and bettered by winner Malcolm Barrett (23pts).
An excellent carvery lunch was served by the team and went down a treat given the dismal conditions outside. Lunch was followed by the trophy presentations, with Brian Mushens acting as Emcee for Men’s Captain Rob Isaccs-Berry, Lady Captain Chris Mushens and Seniors’ Captain Dave Sparks.
It’s a proud moment for the individual winners and particularly special for the winners of the Orders of Merit, the Dartmouth Lady and Dartmouth Man, won respectively by Jules Vincent and Dave Nicholls.
A special moment also for Alison White, who was awarded the Lady Captain’s Someone Special trophy for her work captaining the President’s Team. Congratulations to all the winners and a thank you to all those who helped with the preparation and its smooth running.
DARTMOUTH SENIORS
On Monday, November 17, the Dartmouth Seniors braved cold, wet conditions to contest a 3-2-1 Stableford competition from the blue tees on the championship course.
Earlier in the year, Team Jewell had taken the honours, and the same quartet returned hoping to defend their title. They came close, finishing in second place—yet the day belonged to the team led by Paul Marels, whose group prevailed by an impressive ten-point margin.
Ten teams competed in what proved to be an enjoyable and spirited event.
A single two was recorded on the day by Geoffrey Jewell at the fifth. Special thanks go to Nigel Osborne, the competition guru, for managing the countback.
Next week sees a Greensomes event.
THURLESTONE
30 Thurlestone ladies were supposed to play in the 18-hole stableford competition on Wednesday, November 12, but the weather forecast scared many away so only 14 eventually went out.
Tricia Swindell was the best of the bunch with 33 points (and she had the only two), ahead of Margaret Ryan (31pts) and Mary Swan (30pts).
There were eight juniors entered in the stableford competition on Saturday before the juniors' presentation evening. Leo Willmott romping home with 46 points, followed by Aiden Mulligan (39pts) and Harry Robinson (37pts).
27 trophies were then handed out afterwards with professional Steve White leading proceedings and John Rogers & Fiona Turner presenting the trophies.
Steve set up the junior academy a number of years ago and now over 50 children attend on a weekly basis.
In 2025, the Juniors team played in the Tamar Cup knockout, the Devon County Basil Steer knockout, the West Devon League and Strashleigh Cup.
The junior team in 2025 were (junior captain) William Hoskin, Abbie Robinson, George Inch, Aiden Mulligan, Martha Massingham, Will and Finn Robson, Jacob Brooker, Harry Robinson, Lola Sullock, Nancy Massingham and Oliver Chester.
Current junior captain William Hoskin won the Steve White Handicap Cup and gave a speech to welcome his successor, Abbie Robinson.
Leo Willmott and Martha Massingham won three trophies apiece whilst George Inch won two.
George Cattell won the Tabiner Cup for best effort in Access golf and the Buckland Tout Saints Trophy was won by Finn Robson.
BIGBURY
Bigbury Golf Club’s seasonal competitions have commenced and on November 2, 63 men entered the Sunday Turkey Trot Stableford.
Three players scored 37 points with Rick Musson winning on countback ahead of Ian Harris and Bob Brocklehurst.
Five birdie twos were recorded and these were bagged by Steve Ryder, Phil Davies, Gary Clasby, Bob Perrins and Tony Pitcher.
There is also a men’s Mid-Week Turkey Trot and on Wednesday 12, there were 41 players entered.
Again, the competition was tightly contested with Max Foulkes winning it with a score of 39 points, one shot clear of two players who recorded 38 points. As a result of another countback, Brian Walker took second and Bob Brocklehurst third.
Brian bagged himself a pair of birdie twos on the 3rd and 17th holes, but Max still managed to pip him by just one point. Jon Wiley recorded his two on the 17th hole.
On Saturday, November 8, 27 ladies played in their Turkey Trot Stableford and Nikki Elliott was the convincing winner with 37 points. Rose Corbett took second place with 33 points and Pip Fisher and Margaret Taylor both recorded 32 points. The count-back showed it was Pip in third place, with Margaret fourth.
It was a good day for Nikkie. As well as winning the Turkey Trot competition, she also bagged herself a birdie two on the 3rd hole. Sarah West recorded her two on the 17th.
Nikki Elliott was also the clear winner of the November 15 Ladies Stableford with a score of 32 points. In second place with 29 points was Pip Fisher and third was Amanda Burchell with 28 points. There were no birdie twos so there will be a roll over.
The start of this purple patch for Nikki was her winning the Thursday Stableford at the end of October, but this competition was much more competitive. Nikkie recorded 35 points but two players were just one score behind with 34 points. The count-back showed it was Martha Massingham in second with Amanda Burchell third. There were no birdie twos recorded in this competition so it was rollover.
Also in October, Nikki, was one of the team winning the 3-2-1 Stableford competition. Her team members were Amanda Burchell and Joanne Shorrocks.
