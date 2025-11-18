FOR the first time this season, the South Devon Football League management issued a wet-weather protocol for clubs, reports Alastair Muirden.
This affected the reduced league program of only 14 games, of which only four went ahead whilst just five county cup fixtures were played.
One year ago to the day, Plymouth True Blues had made it to the top of Division One scoring three goals against Windmill. Fast forward 12 months and they are now on top of the Premier Division thanks to scoring three goals against Totnes and Dartington.
The result was testament to the quality of competition in this division, where there is little to choose from between top and bottom and on another day, the visitors who scored twice, could have got something from the game.
On target for the Blues were Tyler Almond and super sub Lee Phillips, who scored twice, moving his side two points clear of Windmill and six clear of Newton Abbot 66 in third. Interestingly enough, East Allington Utd, who are fifth from bottom, are 11 points behind but have four games in hand.
Ashburton took advantage of the non-runners and cruised into fourth place in Division Two with a 5–2 home win versus Paignton Saints 2nds thanks to goals from golden boot chaser Lee Grimshaw (2), Dan Steer, Sean Richards and Alex Hambly.
This result leaves Saints fourth from bottom but on this form, they will be picking up enough points to be top of the bottom half of the division, which at the moment seems to be in two parts.
Incredibly, the game at Harbertonford went ahead where normally, it only has to cloud over for the game to be off- all credit to the volunteers who managed to keep the water in the river and flowing away from the pitch.
A 1–1 draw against a good Paignton Villa 2nd team keeps both teams just five points off second place and more than capable of challenging as the season goes on.
In Division Four, the only game to survive was on the council-owned Bakers Park where Newton Rovers 2nds hosted Barton Athletic 2nds and it was the Torquay based team who came away with the points in a 2-nil win.
This puts them joint third with Brixham Town 2nds and Bere Alston Utd, Rovers remain rooted to the bottom and could really do with a morale-boosting win to set them up for the rest of the season.
Meanwhile, three games went ahead in the Premier Cup and safely through to the next round are Ilsington Villa, who won at home to Sidmouth Town 2nds 7–3.
Newton Abbot Spurs won the all-South Devon game 5–2 at East Allington Utd but one of the favourites, Lakeside Athletic, crashed out 4-nil at Appledore, Now that’s a long journey home.
In the Senior Cup, through to the next round are Bovey Tracey and Mount Gould who both got a walkover from North and East Devon clubs, Beesands Rovers came close but lost against Exeter opposition in a penalty shootout.
In the Intermediate Cup, Kingsteignton Athletic 2nds also lost in a penalty shootout in Exeter but well done to Totnes and Dartington 2nds who won 1-nil versus Mid-Devon club Sandymere Blues thanks to a John Smith winner, which they held on to for 76 minutes.
