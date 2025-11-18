FOLLOWING their latest South West Peninsula League victory, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police are now up to third in the Premier East.
Ben Aldous and Saul Vanes fired Stoke into a commanding 2-0 lead with less than five minutes on the clock at Broadley Lane, only for this resolute Ilminster Town side to “shellshock” the hosts with the goals of their own.
Matt Hayden and Sam Biscoe’s men held firm though and young forward Will Hughes popped up with a late goal to secure all three points for Stoke.
This is a ninth win of the Bees’ league campaign and with Cullompton Rangers not playing, they have jumped above them and into third.
Leaders Bovey Tracey AFC didn’t play either and Bridport FC’s outing was abandoned due to a serious injury so the gap has been reduced.
Stoke are at home again this week for a mammoth clash with the aforementioned Bridport.
Comments
