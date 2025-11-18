ATHLETES of Ivybridge-based Erme Valley Harriers made the trip to Newquay for the second cross country race of the season.
Luke Hayes was in terrific form in the U17 men’s race as he finished third, whilst in the senior men’s race, Ben Holmes had a great run on a course where there were several slippery sections, to finish fourth. Peter Allen, Chris Prall and Tom Davies all ran well.
In the senior women’s race, Sally Erith was in fine form to be the first Harriers lady home. She was followed by Emma Lake, Jenny Hayes and Becky Lee.
Meanwhile, the Harriers had a good turnout at the Drogo 10. This 10-mile hilly race, with cross country terrain, took place in the picturesque Teign Valley. Charlie Milward was in great form to finish 12th overall with the next Harriers home being Andrew and Helen Chapell.
