KSHC 1s v Dart 2s
KINGSBRIDGE and Salcombe Ladies 1st Team have retained top spot with a convincing win over Dart 2s.
K&S delivered another dominant performance on Saturday, November 15, defeating Dart 2s 5–0 at Kingsbridge to remain firmly at the top of the league.
The opening ten minutes saw relentless attacking pressure from the home side, with most of the play in Dart’s half and numerous chances created. The breakthrough came when Laura K made an excellent run into the D and struck accurately past the keeper.
At the 20-minute mark, the second goal then followed. Sarah’s cross was deflected by the goalkeeper, and Maddie reacted quickly to punch the ball in, giving Kingsbridge and Salcombe a 2–0 lead at half-time.
After a regroup led by Coach Neil, the team returned with renewed energy. Laura H broke through the defensive line to score the third goal, before Dart mounted a solid spell of attacking pressure.
Kingsbridge and Salcombe worked tirelessly to neutralise the threat, and a swift counterattack saw Laura H drive forward and set up Laura K for her second goal and the team’s fourth. The final goal came late in the game when Julia’s deft deflection from a strike near the keeper found the back of the net.
Player of the match was awarded to Laura H for her outstanding attacking contributions and decisive runs. Coach Neil praised the team’s progress, saying, “We worked the ball calmly and purposefully around the pitch, showing real development from training.”
Kingsbridge and Salcombe now look ahead to a big test against Plymouth Lions 2s on Saturday, November 29, a showdown that promises excitement.
KSHC 2s v Devonport Services 2s
Elsewhere, Kingsbridge & Salcombe 2s battled bravely away despite the tough test of Devonport.
Kingsbridge and Salcombe 2s team travelled to face a powerful and well-drilled Devonport Services side in their sixth match of the season, finishing on the wrong end of a 6–0 scoreline but showing real heart throughout.
Devonport came out flying, moving the ball quickly and stretching the visitors early on. Their sharp attacking shape saw them take control of the game, taking their chances clinically to build a commanding advantage.
Kingsbridge and Salcombe, however, refused to be swept aside. They carved out a couple of close-range opportunities of their own and stood up well against long spells of pressure from the home side.
With only a bare 11 players, the visitors grafted for every inch. Newcomer Lucy made an immediate impact with confident touches and strong positional play, while Alice repeatedly found pockets of space to relieve pressure and spark attacks. Her tireless work rate, composure on the ball, and influence across the pitch earned her a well-deserved Player of the Match award.
In goal, JL delivered a standout performance, producing several brave and vital saves.
And even as the clock ran down, Kingsbridge and Salcombe never threw in the towel. They chased, tackled, blocked, and battled right to the final whistle, refusing to let the scoreline define their effort.
The match finished 6–0 to Devonport Services, but the fight, resilience, and attitude shown by Kingsbridge and Salcombe sent a clear message: this is a team that will not go quietly and will only grow stronger as the season progresses.
