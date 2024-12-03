IN SPITE of Storm Bert, Bigbury Golf Club was open for business with all 18 holes playable.
All members are hugely appreciative of Head Greenkeeper Richard Shapland and his team, for always presenting the course in very good condition.
In his final report for 2024, Richard modestly comments that he considers the course has performed reasonably well through the year and the feedback from all matches that. Always aiming to keep trollies and buggies in use all-year round is also appreciated by all at Bigbury.
Richard added that his 2024 New Year’s Resolution to play more golf didn’t materialise, so he will try again next year!
The Bigbury men recently enjoyed their fun Cha-Cha-Cha Team Stableford competition with 12 teams entering on November 10. The format for this competition is that on the first hole (Cha) the one ball counts as the team score. On the second hole (Cha-Cha), two balls count. On the third hole (Cha-Cha-Cha), all three balls count as the team score. The team with the best overall score for 18 holes will be the competition winner.
Mike Daniels, Gareth Andrews and Peter Bird were the winning trio, taking home the top prize thanks to a score of 80 points.
In second place were Jason Holtom, Martyn Scarterfield and Diggory Vowles with a score of 77. Countback was needed to separate two teams with the same score of 75 points and the computer showed the team in third place was James Keetley, Jed Spedding and Paul Newman.
There was a plethora of twos recorded in this competition and too many to list. But it was a particularly good day for Mike Daniels who as well as being a member of the winning team, also bagged himself birdies on the 15th and 17th holes.