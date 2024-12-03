The Bigbury men recently enjoyed their fun Cha-Cha-Cha Team Stableford competition with 12 teams entering on November 10. The format for this competition is that on the first hole (Cha) the one ball counts as the team score. On the second hole (Cha-Cha), two balls count. On the third hole (Cha-Cha-Cha), all three balls count as the team score. The team with the best overall score for 18 holes will be the competition winner.