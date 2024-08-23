TWO weekends of action remain in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League season and so this is crunch time for a lot of teams.
Bovey Tracey 1st XI moved clear of the Premier Division bottom two with a heroic victory over league leaders Bradninch & Kentisbeare. Now Bovey’s attentions turn to a clash with sixth-placed Sidmouth as they look to widen the four-point gap between themselves and ninth-placed Paignton.
Talking of Paignton and they will host a Cornwood 1st XI side for who not much remains to be decided this season. They are more than 50 points clear of the dropzone and more than 50 away from top-spot so don’t have a whole lot of incentive to do Bovey a favour tomorrow.
A single point stands between second-placed Bridestowe and third-placed Torquay and Kingskerswell in the A Division.
They will face Thorverton (5th) and Tavistock (7th) respectively in their penultimate outings before meeting teams in the relegation battle on the final day, with the runners-up spot behind North Devon up for grabs.
NDCC have Hatherleigh 1st next up whilst rock-bottom Abbotskerswell will visit fourth-placed Plymouth.
There isn’t still plenty of jeopardy in the B Division at both ends of the table- a win for third-placed Stoke Gabriel over Barton (2nd) would reel in the Torquay-based side and slash that 21-point gap ahead of the final day.
Equally, a Barton win would take the title race to the final day as Cullompton are just five points ahead of them.
At the other end, Teignmouth & Shaldon and Bovey 2nd XI are the primary candidates to finish ninth and standing in the way of T&S is a Chudleigh team who won for the first time last weekend, but are still condemned to relegation.
It would take a major shift in the landscape for the league leaders not to win C Division West and the same goes for the bottom two at the other end.
The most noteworthy meeting could well decide who finishes in second place, with Paignton 2nd XI visiting Cornwood 2nd XI and hoping to extinguish the latter’s hopes of catching them.
Other fixtures to keep an eye on in the Tolchards DCL include Kenn 1st XI (2nd) vs Barton 2nd XI (9th) in D Division West, Chagford 1st XI (1st) vs Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI (2nd) in E Division West and Cornwood 3rd XI (1st) vs Bovey Tracey 3rd XI (3rd).