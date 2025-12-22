STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police booked their place in the last eight of the WCP League Cup with a home win on Saturday, December 20.
Torridgeside AFC went ahead after half an hour at Broadley Lane and, as their cup hopes were dwindling, Stoke flipped the script in the final knockings thanks to goals from Ben Aldous and Danny Frankum.
The draw was made shortly after the final whistle and The Bees will be at home once again, playing host to either Elburton Villa or Cullompton Rangers on or before February 28.
Meanwhile, Teignmouth AFC will head to either Bude or Penzance, Bovey Tracey AFC have a fascinating tie with Liskeard Athletic to look forward to and, should Newton Abbot Spurs beat St. Day AFC, they’ll welcome Dobwalls or Callington to The Rec.
Also in Stoke’s division, a trio of Premier East league games went ahead with Teignmouth putting five past Axminster Town, Bridport FC going top with a win at Middlezoy Rovers and Ilfracombe Town beating Ilminster Town 2-0 to go above both Stoke and Spurs for the time being.
Up next for Matt Hayden and Sam Biscoe’s side is a trip to Bovey on Boxing Day for an eye-watering affair, Hayden returning to his former stomping ground in a game that will surely have fireworks.
