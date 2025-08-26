KINGSBRIDGE’S season is fizzling out as they have now gone six games without a win in the C Division West – they did tie with Brixham during that run – following a 40-run defeat by Chudleigh.
The last time Kingsbridge won a game was way back on July 12 when they defeated table-proppers Plymstock 2nd XI by nine wickets.
Chudleigh had more reason to be motivated than their mid-table hosts as they required one more win to stave off relegation. For them it was mission accomplished.
Chudleigh recovered from a nervy start – they were 31 for three – to post a 45-over total of 230 for six.
Rob Clarke (42) and Will Heather (72) primed the recovery with a stand of 89. Raj Neelam (42no) and Bradley Sercombe (21) added 667 more for the sixth wicket.
Connor Rothwell (2-30) was Town’s only multiple-wicket taker. Veteran Neal Peach bowled nine overs at a cost of just 19 runs.
Kingsbridge opener James Westlake passed 650 league runs for the season with a top score of 75 in a reply of 190 for seven. He is averaging a fraction over 55.
Skipper James Fletcher (51) need just 13 more runs to reach 600 after making his third half-century of the summer. Ricky Carr brought up the rear with 24.
Heather staked his regular claim for Chudleigh’s man of the match with two wickets for 17 runs from nine overs. Clarke (2-43) was the only other multiple-wicket taker.
Kingsbridge will host South Devon this weekend in the final game of the season and as is the case for the former, there is nothing more than positioning riding on this one.
Meanwhile, Chudleigh can travel to rock-bottom Plymstock 2nd XI safe in the knowledge that they’ll be playing in the C Division West for another year.
