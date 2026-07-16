I was part of the Children’s Scrutiny Committee at the Council. It wasn’t a particularly happy time. As a council, we failed two consecutive Ofsted inspections, the second just before we became the new administration. In short, Devon was neglecting the most vulnerable children in our County; yet these were the people who needed us the most. It was incredibly frustrating and also rather depressing. The reason why many of come into politics is to try and make a difference, but we were obviously failing our children.
I remember having a particularly terse discussion with the then Director of Children’s Services (DCS) at one committee meeting. It centred around the Ofsted report and whether I had read the full report or just the executive summary. I had to admit I’d only read the summary, and it did make me somewhat ashamed. Following the meeting, I read in detail, not only the Devon report but also Cornwall’s. What struck me the most wasn’t the glaring disparities in the data, but the whole different culture in Cornwall compared to Devon.
It was clear that the priority of children was in the makeup of Cornwall. It ran through every department, not just children's, but from top to bottom of the whole council. I researched other outstanding West Country councils, including Torbay and Wiltshire. Again, it was clear from independent reports and the councillors in charge that the council worked as one in support of their most vulnerable children. To make a difference, Devon had to change. The same old practices, doing the same old things, were a thing of the past and only led to failure.
In 2023, we got a new chief executive at the council, Donna Manson. From the start, things were different. She attended every meeting she could that involved decisions about children. The number of agenda items at Cabinet involving children trebled, and the previous administration appointed an extra position within the portfolio. It was clear that the focus of the council was on children. As a new administration, we knew we had to support this momentum and sense of purpose. Within months, we started to develop our new strategic plan with new priorities. Councillors from across the political spectrum coalesced around making children our top priority. Despite the usual political push and shove, it was evident Devon would speak with one voice when it came to children.
Building on the work of the previous administration, we created a third cabinet position within the children’s portfolio. This gave the stability the whole children’s team needed. Again, stability is crucial not only for the children being supported but also for those working with them. I have nothing but admiration for these key workers, and like our children, they deserve the best.
We know we have a long way to go and many legacy issues to deal with, but we are beginning to make a difference. Two monitoring reports from Ofsted and two letters from the government-appointed commissioner recognise this progress. I'm proud to be part of this council. Everyone is playing their part. From the central government and their support with SEND and fostering, every councillor and their collective vision, but most of all, our fantastic officers. Donna leads from the front, morale is high, and they work with dedication and passion. Devon is doing what it needs to do.
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