In 2023, we got a new chief executive at the council, Donna Manson. From the start, things were different. She attended every meeting she could that involved decisions about children. The number of agenda items at Cabinet involving children trebled, and the previous administration appointed an extra position within the portfolio. It was clear that the focus of the council was on children. As a new administration, we knew we had to support this momentum and sense of purpose. Within months, we started to develop our new strategic plan with new priorities. Councillors from across the political spectrum coalesced around making children our top priority. Despite the usual political push and shove, it was evident Devon would speak with one voice when it came to children.