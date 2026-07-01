As an exhibitor at all the major horticultural events throughout the UK in our first Devonian growing season we had to adjust quickly to the fact that plants naturally reach peak perfection around 2 weeks earlier than in Yorkshire, which thankfully did not phase us as we grow an extensive range of hardy perennials. Instead, we find that some plants we would usually have taken to RHS Chelsea Flower Show now have their starring roles at RHS Malvern Spring Flower Show, a couple of weeks earlier in the shows calendar. All good fun in the planning stage of our exhibits!