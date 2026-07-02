If you want sustained growth, invest in our children. They are the workforce and engine of the future. The problem is, it won’t happen overnight, and we all want immediate answers. Gimmicks like enterprise zones or freeports are a joke and deliver nothing. Invest in pre-natal, post-natal, Sure Start, family hubs, schools, teachers, education, training, whatever it takes to make our children the best equipped to compete in the world economy. We need to be sure our most vulnerable children, many carrying the scars of trauma and deprivation, have the support they need. It won’t solve all the ills, but the earliest intervention or prevention will pay huge dividends in the longer term. More than money and economic growth, all our children deserve the best. It will take political vision and courage. I hope the new prime minister has these.